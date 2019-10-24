Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod

Holtby will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game against the Oilers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting a rock-solid 2.67 GAA and .925 save percentage. He'll look to stay sharp while attempting to secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with an Edmonton team that's gone 4-0-0 at home to start the season.