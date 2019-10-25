Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Not skating Friday

Abdelkader (lower body) isn't taking part in Friday's practice after blocking a shot in Wednesday's loss to Ottawa, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Detroit takes on the Sabres later in the day, and Abdelkader should be considered questionable for that contest given his inability to skate with the team earlier in the day. Givani Smith has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids and would slide into Abdelkader's bottom-six role if the veteran winger can't go.