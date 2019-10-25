Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Not skating Friday
Abdelkader (lower body) isn't taking part in Friday's practice after blocking a shot in Wednesday's loss to Ottawa, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Detroit takes on the Sabres later in the day, and Abdelkader should be considered questionable for that contest given his inability to skate with the team earlier in the day. Givani Smith has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids and would slide into Abdelkader's bottom-six role if the veteran winger can't go.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Gets back in points column•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Finally lands on scoresheet•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Ready to go•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Remains out of commission•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Cleared for camp•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Not buyout material•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.