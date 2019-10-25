Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Saturday

Rask will get the starting nod for Saturday's home clash with St. Louis.

Rask remains undefeated in regulation, as he is 4-0-1 with a .944 save percentage. The Bruins have continued to split netminding duties between Rask and Jaroslav Halak and the upcoming back-to-back will be more of the same. Even if Rask only plays in 41 games this year, which is the current trend, he should still be capable of reaching the 25-win mark and would be well rested for a postseason run.