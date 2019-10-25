Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Saturday
Rask will get the starting nod for Saturday's home clash with St. Louis.
Rask remains undefeated in regulation, as he is 4-0-1 with a .944 save percentage. The Bruins have continued to split netminding duties between Rask and Jaroslav Halak and the upcoming back-to-back will be more of the same. Even if Rask only plays in 41 games this year, which is the current trend, he should still be capable of reaching the 25-win mark and would be well rested for a postseason run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.