Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Friday
Andersen will guard the crease at home versus San Jose on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Andersen has faced of barrage of rubber in his last two games (84 combined shots) and gave up seven goals in those outings for a .917 save percentage. The veteran netminder has fared well versus the Pacific Division in his career, as he is 51-17-14 with a .928 save percentage lifetime, and will look to keep rolling against the Sharks.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tough loss in OT•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing off against Columbus•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shakes off head hit to get win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Boston•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Secures fourth win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.