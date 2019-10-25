Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Friday

Andersen will guard the crease at home versus San Jose on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

Andersen has faced of barrage of rubber in his last two games (84 combined shots) and gave up seven goals in those outings for a .917 save percentage. The veteran netminder has fared well versus the Pacific Division in his career, as he is 51-17-14 with a .928 save percentage lifetime, and will look to keep rolling against the Sharks.