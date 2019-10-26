Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes relief appearance

Anderson came off the bench to stop all eight shots he faced in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Friday.

Anderson entered the game six minutes into the second period after starter Anders Nilsson yielded four goals on 16 shots. It was Anderson's first scoreless appearances of the season, albeit in a relief role. He's endured a tough start to the season and has been largely outplayed by Nilsson so far. Avoid Ottawa's goaltending situation altogether.