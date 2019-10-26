Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes relief appearance
Anderson came off the bench to stop all eight shots he faced in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Friday.
Anderson entered the game six minutes into the second period after starter Anders Nilsson yielded four goals on 16 shots. It was Anderson's first scoreless appearances of the season, albeit in a relief role. He's endured a tough start to the season and has been largely outplayed by Nilsson so far. Avoid Ottawa's goaltending situation altogether.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes loss in desert•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In net Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 33 saves in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in goal Monday afternoon•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Short circuits Bolts for first win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.