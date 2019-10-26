Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Minnesota

Quick will start in the road net for Saturday's game against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

The Kings live and die by their goaltenders, and Quick has proved that so far. Through six starts, he's allowed four or more goals four times -- all losses -- while yielding a combined three scores in the other two contests -- both wins. The Wild have been similarly inconsistent this year, so Quick will look to catch them on the downfall.

