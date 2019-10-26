Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Sunday

Anderson will start in the home goal Sunday against the Sharks.

Anders Nilsson started that last three games because he was playing so well, but he posted a dud Friday with four goals against on 16 shots. Anderson will get a shot to win back the crease now, but it won't be an easy job. The Sharks have posted at least three goals in all but one of their last seven contests, although they've only won four of those outings.

