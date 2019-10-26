Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't play Sunday
Abdelkader (lower body) will not play Sunday against St. Louis, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Abdelkader missed Saturday's morning skate and was subsequently ruled out of Sunday's contest against the defending champion Blues. A return Tuesday or Friday seems more plausible for the 32-year-old. Abdelkader's production has been on the downswing for some time now, managing just three assists in 10 games this season. Last year, the veteran winger finished with 19 points in 71 contests.
