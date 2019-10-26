Hart will be in goal for Sunday's contest versus the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Brian Elliott starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Hart will get the nod Sunday, in Long Island. The young netminder has struggled mightily, posting an 0-2-1 record with a 3.42 GAA and .830 save percentage over his last three starts. He'll hope to turn things around against the Islanders, but it won't be easy with New York currently on a six-game win streak.