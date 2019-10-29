Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod
Andersen will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game against Washington, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen has been on a roll over the past few weeks, compiling a 4-0-1 record while posting a respectable 2.35 GAA and .924 save percentage in five starts. The 30-year-old Dane will look to stay dialed in while trying to pick up his seventh win of the season in a home clash with a Capitals club that's gone 6-1-1 on the road this campaign.
