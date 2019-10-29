Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday
Murray will get the starting nod at home versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray is coming off his first shutout of the year, in which he stopped all 25 shots by the Stars on Saturday. The netminder is 5-1-0 in his last six outings with a 1.98 GAA. Against Philadelphia, the 25-year-old is 4-2-2 with a .924 save percentage in 11 games and will no doubt be eager for win No. 5.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.