Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday

Murray will get the starting nod at home versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray is coming off his first shutout of the year, in which he stopped all 25 shots by the Stars on Saturday. The netminder is 5-1-0 in his last six outings with a 1.98 GAA. Against Philadelphia, the 25-year-old is 4-2-2 with a .924 save percentage in 11 games and will no doubt be eager for win No. 5.