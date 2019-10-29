Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy is sporting a 4-1-0 record in his previous five outings, despite posting a pedestrian 2.96 GAA. The Russian netminder hasn't been perfect to start the year, in fact he is still looking for his first shutout of the season, but continues to rack up wins thanks to an offense converting at a 3.30 goal per game rate. With Vasilevskiy getting the nod Tuesday, fantasy owners can expect Curtis McElhinney to be in goal versus New Jersey on Wednesday in the second game of the back-to-back.