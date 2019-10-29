Lightning's Brayden Point: Game-time call
Point (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, when asked about Point's status for Tuesday's contest, coach Jon Cooper told reporters "Right now, doesn't look good," so at this point, the star forward should probably be considered closer to doubtful than questionable against New York. If Point's unable to go, Carter Verhaeghe will likely draw into the lineup.
