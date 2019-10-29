Fast (personal) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.

Fast missed Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Bruins due to a personal matter, but he'll return to a bottom-six role against the Lightning, skating with Brendan Lemieux and Brett Howden on the Rangers' third line. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to the season, picking up five points through his first eight games.