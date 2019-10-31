Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Looking to bounce back

Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Sharks, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck had his worst showing of the season Tuesday in Anaheim, surrendering five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit in the second period of the eventual 7-4 loss. The American backstop will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a struggling San Jose team that's lost three straight games.