Jets' Patrik Laine: Ruled out Friday

Laine (lower body) will miss Friday's matchup with San Jose, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Laine will miss his second game due to his lower-body issue. The winger is bogged down in a seven-game goalless streak, during which he registered 19 shots and three helpers. The Finn could struggled to hit the 30-goal mark, which he just barely reached last year, if he continues to go through extended slumps.