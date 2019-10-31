Jets' Patrik Laine: Ruled out Friday
Laine (lower body) will miss Friday's matchup with San Jose, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Laine will miss his second game due to his lower-body issue. The winger is bogged down in a seven-game goalless streak, during which he registered 19 shots and three helpers. The Finn could struggled to hit the 30-goal mark, which he just barely reached last year, if he continues to go through extended slumps.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.