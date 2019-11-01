Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Good to go
Beauvillier (illness) returned to practice Friday.
Beauvillier missed Thursday's on-ice session due to an illness, but his presence at Friday's morning skate all but confirms he'll be available for the evening's matchup with Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old winger has had a solid start to the season, notching two goals and six points while posting a plus-4 rating through his first 11 games.
