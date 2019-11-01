Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Won't play Saturday
Muzzin (personal) won't play Saturday against Philadelphia, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Muzzin will be away from the team while tending to a personal matter Saturday, but he should rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with L.A. The 30-year-old blueliner has had a strong start to the season, notching three goals and nine points while posting a plus-4 rating through his first 14 games.
