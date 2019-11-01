Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Anaheim
Markstrom will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game against Anaheim.
Markstrom was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against L.A., surrendering three goals on 24 shots, but he ended up picking up his fifth win of the season thanks to solid goal support from his comrades. The Swedish netminder will attempt to rack up his fourth win in five starts in a tough road matchup with a Ducks team that's 5-1-0 at home this year.
