Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod
Gibson will guard the goal during Friday's home matchup with Vancouver, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson finally snapped his four-game losing streak Tuesday against Winnipeg, turning aside 36 of 40 shots en route to a 7-4 victory. The American netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Canucks club that's gone 4-0-1 in its last five games.
