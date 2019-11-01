Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod

Gibson will guard the goal during Friday's home matchup with Vancouver, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson finally snapped his four-game losing streak Tuesday against Winnipeg, turning aside 36 of 40 shots en route to a 7-4 victory. The American netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Canucks club that's gone 4-0-1 in its last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories