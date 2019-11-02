Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Saturday
Murray will get the starting nod at home for Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray is coming off a strong run of form in October, in which he went 7-3-0 with a 2.20 GAA. The netminder will look to carry that forward into November, with an offense that will be bolstered by the return of Evgeni Malkin. Barring injury, which has been a problem for Murray, the Thunder Bay native could approach the 60-game mark this year.
