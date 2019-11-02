Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Saturday
Dubnyk will be between the pipes at home versus the Blues on Saturday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk put together one of his best performances of the year in Wednesday's clash with St. Louis, as he stopped 24 of 26 shots, but he was still saddled with a loss due to a lack of offensive support. While the 33-year-old netminder should still be in contention to top the 60-game mark this year, he may struggle to reach 30 wins given the disappointing performances of the supporting cast around him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.