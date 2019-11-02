Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Saturday

Dubnyk will be between the pipes at home versus the Blues on Saturday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk put together one of his best performances of the year in Wednesday's clash with St. Louis, as he stopped 24 of 26 shots, but he was still saddled with a loss due to a lack of offensive support. While the 33-year-old netminder should still be in contention to top the 60-game mark this year, he may struggle to reach 30 wins given the disappointing performances of the supporting cast around him.