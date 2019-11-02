Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod
Korpisalo will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game against the Flames, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Flyers and Oilers while posting a horrendous 7.16 GAA and .825 save percentage. The Finnish backstop will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a Calgary club that's only averaging 2.11 goals per game on the road this season, 27th in the NHL.
