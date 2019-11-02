Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod
Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Campbell was the first goalie off the ice at Saturday's morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal against the Blackhawks.
Campbell allowed five goals on 26 shots in his last start, a 5-1 loss to Chicago, so he'll certainly have revenge on his mind. Meanwhile, the win over Los Angeles is the Blackhawks' only victory in their last six contests, so it's anybody's game. This might be a matchup to stay away from.
