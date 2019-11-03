Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Between pipes Tuesday
Rask will patrol the road crease for Tuesday's game against the Canadians, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
With a back-to-back looming Monday and Tuesday for the Bruins, coach Bruce Cassidy elected for his starter on the back-end of the double. Rask has been the top goalie in the league thus far this campaign, going 7-0-1 with a 1.49 GAA and .949 save percentage, both tops in the NHL. The veteran could be busy in net Tuesday, as Montreal ranks fifth in the league in shots for per game (34.2).
