Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Monday

Murray will get the starting nod on the road versus Boston on Monday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

In six career matchups with the Bruins, Murray is 4-2-0 with a .932 save percentage and will be looking for win No. 5. In his last three outings, the Thunder Bay native is sporting a 2-0-1 record and 0.99 GAA, including a shutout over the Stars. Murray's current run of form has him trailing only former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury for the league lead in wins.