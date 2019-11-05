Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes Monday
Rinne will tend the road goal for Monday's game against the Red Wings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The 37-year-old has had a sensational start to the season, going 7-0-2 along with a 2.19 GAA and .920 save percentage in nine appearances. Rinne will draw a great matchup against the league's worst offense in terms of goals per game (2.20). The calendar turning to November seems to be great for the Finn, as he's racked up a career-best 2.19 GAA and .924 save percentage in the month of November.
