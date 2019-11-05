Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Closer to a return

Eberle (lower body) practiced Monday with a non-contact jersey, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eberle has missed the last eight games due to the injury. It would seem that Eberle would be unlikely to play in a game until he can get through a full practice which would mean the earliest he would get back in the lineup is Thursday versus the Penguins. Eberle has only played five games this season and has three points, all assists, to go along with a minus-1 rating. Eberle is expected to return to the top line for the Islanders with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee when healthy enough to play.