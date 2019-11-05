Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Closer to returning
Eberle (lower body) practiced Monday with a non-contact jersey, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Eberle has missed the last eight games due to the injury. It would seem that Eberle would be unlikely to play in a game until he can get through a full practice, which would mean the earliest he would get back in the lineup is Thursday versus the Penguins. Eberle has only played five games this season and has three points, all assists, to go along with a minus-1 rating. Eberle is expected to return to the top line for the Islanders with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee when healthy enough to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.