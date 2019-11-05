Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod
Korpisalo will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game against Vegas, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Korpisalo was solid in his last start Saturday against the Flames, turning aside 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered a third consecutive loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old Finn will attempt to snap his lengthy losing streak in a home matchup with a Golden Knights squad that's averaging 3.13 goals per game this campaign, 13th in the NHL.
