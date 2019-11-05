Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing Avalanche

Bishop will guard the cage during Tuesday's home clash with Colorado, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has picked it up over the past few weeks after a slow start to the season, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.63 GAA and .950 save percentage in five appearances. The 6-foot-7 netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a struggling Colorado club that's lost four consecutive contests.