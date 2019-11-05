Stars' Ben Bishop: Facing Avalanche
Bishop will guard the cage during Tuesday's home clash with Colorado, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop has picked it up over the past few weeks after a slow start to the season, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.63 GAA and .950 save percentage in five appearances. The 6-foot-7 netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a struggling Colorado club that's lost four consecutive contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.