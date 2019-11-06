Smith will get the starting nod at home for Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis.

Smith is coming off wins in back-to-back games in which he gave up just two goals on a combined 76 shots. In nine appearances this season, the netminder is sporting a 5-3-1 record and a career-best .931 save percentage. Despite his strong run of form, Smith will likely have to continue sharing the goaltending duties with Mikko Koskinen.