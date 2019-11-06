Clendening was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Clendening will provide emergency depth on the blue line due to the absence of Markus Nutivaara (upper body). If the 26-year-old Clendening does get into a game for the Jackets, it will likely be in favor of Dean Kukan or Scott Harrington.

