Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday
Korpisalo will get the starting nod on the road versus Arizona on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo is bogged down in a four-game losing streak, in which he posted a 4.16 GAA and .873 save percentage. Despite his slump, with no back-to-backs on the schedule until Nov. 29/30, the netminder figures to get the bulk of the starts over the club's next nine games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Tough loss to Knights•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Burned by Flames•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Quick hook against OIlers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.