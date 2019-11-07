Korpisalo will get the starting nod on the road versus Arizona on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo is bogged down in a four-game losing streak, in which he posted a 4.16 GAA and .873 save percentage. Despite his slump, with no back-to-backs on the schedule until Nov. 29/30, the netminder figures to get the bulk of the starts over the club's next nine games.