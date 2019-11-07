Nilsson will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game against L.A., TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Nilsson was sharp in his last start Monday against the Rangers, stopping 32 of 34 shots en route to a convincing 6-2 road win. The 29-year-old Swede will attempt to pick up his third victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Kings club that's 2-6-0 on the road this year.