Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Back with big club
Vegas recalled Hague from AHL Chicago on Thursday.
Hague was just sent to the minors Wednesday, but that was evidently just a cap-manipulation move. The 20-year-old blueliner, who's notched two helpers in nine games with the big club this season, could be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday night against Toronto.
