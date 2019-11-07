Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Carolina
Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Hurricanes.
Lundqvist was dominant in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings, stopping 35 of 36 shots, so he'll get the nod for the second game of the Rangers' back-to-back set as well. The veteran backstop will try to pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Carolina club that's 6-2-0 at home this year.
