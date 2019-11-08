Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 32 in loss
Markstrom turned aside 32 of 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday.
It was another night of meager offensive support for Markstrom, who is winless (0-1-2) in his last three starts despite giving up just two goals each time out. Two of the three goals he allowed Thursday came on Chicago power plays. The 29-year-old has been incredibly consistent all season long, holding his opponents to two goals in eight of his 11 starts. Markstrom owns a 5-3-3 record with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage.
