Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday
Andersen will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game against the Flyers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen has been red hot recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an impeccable 1.60 GAA and .951 save percentage. The Danish backstop will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Philadelphia club that's 2-4-1 on the road this year.
