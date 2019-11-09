Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Saturday
Murray will protect the home cage in Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Murray has helped the Penguins overcome major injury woes by maintaining a .914 save percentage and 2.40 GAA en route to an 8-3-1 record. The team is still battling a couple of key injuries, but Murray has a good shot to notch another win, as the Blackhawks rank 20th in the league with 1.83 goals per road contest.
