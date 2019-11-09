Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Washington
Fleury will guard the cage during Saturday's road clash with the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Fleury was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against Columbus, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 road victory. The 34-year-old netminder will try to pick up his 10th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Capitals club that's won five straight games.
