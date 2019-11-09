Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine Saturday
Rittich will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Blues, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich will be making his third straight start and eighth in the last nine games. He faces a tough task against the defending Stanley Cup champions, as the Blues have won their last six games, averaging 3.67 goals per game during their streak. The Czech netminder is 5-1-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .919 save percentage over his last seven starts.
