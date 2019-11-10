Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod Sunday
Subban will protect the road cage in Sunday's game against the Red Wings.
Subban gets the call on the second half of back-to-back games. He was spectacular in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Toronto, as he steered away 35 shots. Subban will look to build off that success against the Wings, who are tied with the Kings with a league-low 11 points in the standings. They showed life in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Friday, though, so Subban will need another strong performance to notch his first win of the year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Standing on head not enough•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Slated to start in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Falters late in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Slated to start against Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: On track to return•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Practices Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.