Subban will protect the road cage in Sunday's game against the Red Wings.

Subban gets the call on the second half of back-to-back games. He was spectacular in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Toronto, as he steered away 35 shots. Subban will look to build off that success against the Wings, who are tied with the Kings with a league-low 11 points in the standings. They showed life in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Friday, though, so Subban will need another strong performance to notch his first win of the year.