Ducks' John Gibson: Looking to bounce back

Gibson will get the start in net for Sunday's home game against the Oilers, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson was a hard-luck loser his last time out, stopping 22 of 25 shots against Minnesota on Tuesday. He'll face a tough matchup against the high-octane offense of the Oilers, however, they rank just 19th in the league in goals per game (2.83). The American has been outstanding in his career against Edmonton, going 8-2-3 along with a .932 save percentage and 1.98 GAA.