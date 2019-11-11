Ducks' John Gibson: Looking to bounce back
Gibson will get the start in net for Sunday's home game against the Oilers, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Gibson was a hard-luck loser his last time out, stopping 22 of 25 shots against Minnesota on Tuesday. He'll face a tough matchup against the high-octane offense of the Oilers, however, they rank just 19th in the league in goals per game (2.83). The American has been outstanding in his career against Edmonton, going 8-2-3 along with a .932 save percentage and 1.98 GAA.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.