Ducks' Josh Mahura: Back with big club
The Ducks recalled Mahura from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) was a surprise placement on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game, so Mahura will be immediately trusted into the lineup. The 21-year-old has played three games at the NHL level this season, racking up three assists in 16:46 of average ice time. For Sunday, he'll be paired with Erik Gudbranson on the second pair, and could see time on the second power-play unit.
