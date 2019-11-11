The Ducks recalled Mahura from AHL San Diego on Sunday.

Fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) was a surprise placement on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game, so Mahura will be immediately trusted into the lineup. The 21-year-old has played three games at the NHL level this season, racking up three assists in 16:46 of average ice time. For Sunday, he'll be paired with Erik Gudbranson on the second pair, and could see time on the second power-play unit.