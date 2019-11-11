Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tuesday start on tap

Rask will start Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

The Bruins have dropped three straight decisions, with Rask taking the loss in two of those contests, en route to allowing eight goals in that span. He'll look to turn things around Tuesday, though it's worth noting that the team will be down a couple of key players, in second-line winger Jake DeBrusk (lower body) and power-play ace Torey Krug (upper body).