Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday
Murray will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road clash with the Rangers, Josh Getzoff of PensTVreports.
In seven career matchups, Murray is 6-0-1 with a .914 save percentage versus the Rangers and will look to continue his winning ways. The Thunder Bay native hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 22 against Florida, a stretch of six games, though he would have taken a loss versus Boston on Nov. 4 if he hadn't been given the hook.
