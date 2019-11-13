Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday

Rinne will guard the road cage in Tuesday's matchup against the Canucks, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Rinne's looking to bounce back after a pitiful last start where he let up five goals on 22 shots to the Avalanche. It was the second time in three games Rinne yielded five or more scores, although that tough stretch was preceded by eight games where the Finnish backstop posted a 7-0-1 record and .937 save percentage. He'll get back on track at some point, but it'll be tough against the Canucks who rank first with 4.14 goals per home contest.