Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies helper in loss
Malkin recorded an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Since going pointless in his first game back from injury, Malkin has found the scoresheet in four straight and has registered seven points in as many contests this season. Malkin missed 11 games with a lower-body injury. When healthy, the 33-year-old is as good as it gets in fantasy.
