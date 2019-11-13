Sharks' Logan Couture: Provides pair of assists
Couture registered two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
The reliable center now has three multi-point outings in 19 games this year. Couture is up to 16 points, 45 shots and 16 PIM in 2019-20 while manning the pivot on the top line.
